Joliet District 204 leader makes quiet impact

District 204 President Matthew Kennedy speaks at the State of the District Address on Jan. 29, 2026, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Matthew Kennedy, Matt, is an everyday hero in our community, quietly making a powerful impact through his dedication and service.

As president of the Joliet Township High School (District 204) school board, he gives his time selflessly, working behind the scenes to support students, families and educators.

His commitment goes beyond meetings and decisions – he genuinely cares about the future of our schools and the well-being of everyone in them.

What truly sets Matt apart is how he embraces and celebrates the diversity of our community, making sure every voice is valued and heard.

Through his leadership, compassion and willingness to serve, he inspires all of us to be more involved, more understanding, and more united.

Nominated by Brenda Kennedy