Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Everyday Heroes   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
The Herald-News

Everyday Hero: Cornerstone CEO teaches and leads

Cornerstone Services President and CEO Ben Stortz speaks at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Cornerstone Wellness Center on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 in Joliet.

Cornerstone Services President and CEO Ben Stortz speaks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Cornerstone Wellness Center on Aug. 8, 2023, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

By Annamariaa Dorsey

I work for a nonprofit organization (Cornerstone Services) and Ben Stortz is the CEO. He carries that title very well. He is not the person who sits behind the desk.

He interacts with our clients, and he has an open-door policy. I have worked directly with him for six years and he has taught me so much about the job.

He answers questions and teaches you the facts behind the question.

He is so down-to-earth. He is also a homebody who works with his children as their coach. There is no better man that is my hero.

Nominated by Annamariaa Dorsey

Thank You Everyday HeroesWill CountyJolietNonprofits