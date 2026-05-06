Joliet police still investigating speed of vehicle in fatal crash

One of the vehicles involved in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Essington Road and Black Road in Joliet on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. (Felix Sarver)

The Joliet Police Department is investigating the speed of an SUV and other factors that led to a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday in the city’s west side.

Marilyn Hertko, 73, of Joliet, was pronounced dead at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Hertko was the driver of Subaru Forester SUV that was involved in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Black Road and Essington Road.

The speed of the Subaru and the factors that led to the initial collision “remain significant parts of the ongoing crash investigation being conducted by our traffic unit,” Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

“At this time, investigators are still working to determine those details, and immediate answers are not yet available,” English said.

Officers responded to the crash about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday. They had the intersection blocked off for at least four hours for the investigation.

The initial police statement on the crash said a preliminary investigation led officers to determine Hertko’s vehicle was traveling east on Black Road and approaching the Essington Road intersection.

Hertko’s vehicle allegedly entered the intersection “at a high rate of speed” before striking a Chrysler Pacifica," English said. It’s not yet clear how fast Hertko’s vehicle was traveling.

The scene of a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Essington Road and Black Road in Joliet on Tuesday, May 5,2026. A 73-year-old driver died following the crash. (Felix Sarver)

Before the crash, the Chrysler Pacifica had been heading north on Essington Road and making a left turn on a green traffic arrow to get on a westbound lane of Black Road, English said.

After Hertko’s vehicle struck the Chrysler Pacifica, it then struck a Ford Explorer and a Jeep Liberty before rolling over, he said.

The 53-year-old woman driving the Chrysler Pacifica was extricated from her vehicle and she, along with a juvenile passenger, were taken to a hospital, English said.

A passenger in the Jeep Liberty was treated at the scene by paramedics for a minor injury, English said.

Anyone with video footage or additional information on the crash should contact the Joliet Police Department’s traffic unit at 815-724-3010.