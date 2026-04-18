Free prescription drug drop-off event coming to Bourbonnais on April 25

State Representative Jackie Haas is hosting a free prescription drug drop-off event on Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bourbonnais Walmart parking lot, 2080 IL-50. (Provided art)

State Representative Jackie Haas is hosting a free prescription drug drop-off event on Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bourbonnais Walmart parking lot, 2080 IL-50.

The event allows residents to dispose of unused medications safely, keeping homes and communities safe.

Rx Take Back, hosted by State Representative Jackie Haas (Photo Provided By State Representative Jackie Haas)

Accepted items include tablets, capsules, patches, and vaping devices (with lithium batteries removed). Liquids, syringes, and needles cannot be accepted.

“Properly disposing of prescription medications keeps everyone safe,” said Rep. Haas in a news release. “I look forward to hosting this event alongside our community partners who are invested in making our community safer.”

The event is in partnership with KAMEG, Riverside Health, HIDTA – National Guard, Kankakee County Health Department, and I-KAN ROE – Life Education Center Programs.

Georgie’s Closet will collect new diapers for children in foster care, and the Lions Club will collect used prescription glasses.

For more information about the event, visit RepHaas.com.