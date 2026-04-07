Lane closures begin on I-355 in Lemont for summer-long project

Map shows the Interstate 355 bridge over the Des Plaines River going through Lemont. (Photo courtesy)

Long-term shoulder closures and traffic shifts are scheduled to begin and continue through late fall for repair work on Interstate 355 bridges over the Des Plaines River and Bluff Road near Lemont.

Beginning Wednesday, traffic in both directions on I-355 between 127th Street and International Parkway near Will County is scheduled to begin shifting to the inside, with traffic reduced at times to two lanes during off-peak hours, the Illinois Tollway Authority said in a news release.

Traffic on I-355 is scheduled to remain in this configuration into the summer as repair work is underway. Additional traffic shifts and lane reductions will be needed through the fall to complete the work, the tollway authority said.

Work will include bridge deck, beam, parapet, abutment, and approach slab repairs, as well as bridge joint work, bridge bearing replacements, and pavement and shoulder repairs.

Work on I-355 this year includes pavement and structural repairs between Interstate 80 and Army Trail Road in Will, Cook and DuPage counties.

Additional work includes CCTV camera installation, sign panel installation, lighting repairs, drainage improvements, and pavement marking, the tollway authority said.

This work is part of the tollway’s seven-year, $2 billion Bridging the Future capital plan.

Maps and construction information are available in the Projects section on the Tollway’s website at illinoistollway.com.