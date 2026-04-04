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The Herald-News

Flood warning issued for Will, La Salle, Cook counties

Kankakee and Livingston areas also affected

Cook, Grundy, Kankakee, La Salle, Livingston and Will counties and northwest Indiana are under a flood warning Saturday morning.

Cook, Grundy, Kankakee, La Salle, Livingston and Will counties and northwest Indiana are under a flood warning Saturday morning. (Photo provided by National Weather Service)

By Judy Harvey

Cook, Grundy, Kankakee, La Salle, Livingston and Will counties and northwest Indiana are under a flood warning following heavy rains overnight.

About 1 to 3 inches of rain fell over the area Friday night, with a localized amounts near 4 inches across parts of central Livingston county, the National Weather Service said.

While the threat for additional heavy rain is ending, standing water on roads will continue this morning.

The warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday.

Additionally, several local creeks and streams, particularly across southern Cook County, are rising into action or minor flood stage, the National Weather Service said.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.

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Judy Harvey

Judy Harvey

News editor for The Herald-News. More than 30 years as a journalist in community news in Will County and the greater Chicago region.