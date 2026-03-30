Will County Pets of the Week: March 30, 2026

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Cricket, a 5-year-old, 70-pound, black and tan coonhound who was rescued in Mississippi, is very active, friendly and always ready for adventure. Cricket loves people and does well with other dogs, but not cats. He needs a home with children older than 10. He will make a wonderful dog for an active family. To meet Cricket, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Cricket, a 5-year-old, 70-pound, black and tan coonhound who was rescued in Mississippi, is very active, friendly and always ready for adventure. Cricket loves people and does well with other dogs, but not cats. He needs a home with children older than 10. He will make a wonderful dog for an active family. To meet Cricket, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Miles McLean is a 2-year-old, 12-pound tabby that was rescued in southern Illinois, where he was at risk of euthanasia. He is social with a friendly and outgoing personality. He greets visitors, hoping for pets and ear scratches. To meet Miles, email Catadoptions@nawsusus.org. For questions or to meet him. Visit nawsus.org.

Miles McLean is a 2-year-old, 12-pound tabby that was rescued in southern Illinois, where he was at risk of euthanasia. He is social with a friendly and outgoing personality. He greets visitors, hoping for pets and ear scratches. To meet Miles, email Catadoptions@nawsusus.org. For questions or to meet him. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Marty is a 10-year-old, 20-pound Chihuahua mix. He loves the humane society’s staff and volunteers, but he really wants a home. He loves to lounge with people or in a comfortable dog bed. Although Marty is dog-and-kid-friendly, he’s protective of his human, so he must be the only pet in the home. Marty walks well on leash and rolls in the grass for belly rubs. To meet Marty, email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Marty is a 10-year-old, 20-pound Chihuahua mix. He loves the humane society’s staff and volunteers, but he really wants a home. He loves to lounge with people or in a comfortable dog bed. Although Marty is dog-and-kid-friendly, he’s protective of his human, so he must be the only pet in the home. Marty walks well on leash and rolls in the grass for belly rubs. To meet Marty, email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Cricket is a sweet tabby, who was returned to the humane society because of unforeseen circumstances in the home. He loves attention and playing. He lived with his sister Bumblebee, and they are both adjusting well to the shelter. To meet Cricket, email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Cricket is a sweet tabby, who was returned to the humane society because of unforeseen circumstances in the home. He loves attention and playing. He lived with his sister Bumblebee, and they are both adjusting well to the shelter. To meet Cricket, email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by the Will County Humane Society)

Cercei is a young Great Pyrenees who is spayed, house-and-crate-trained, and current on vaccines and prevention. She’s a sweet, affectionate, and loves outdoor playtime (especially chasing squirrels) and relaxing indoors with people. Cercei is food-motivated, eager to learn and enjoys attention and sunny naps on cool tile floors. Because she’s currently an only dog, Cercei’s compatibility with others is unknown. To meet Cercei, email adopt@willcounty.gov or visit the Will County Animal Protection Services page on Petfinder.com.

Cercei is a young Great Pyrenees who is spayed, house-and-crate-trained, and current on vaccines and prevention. She’s a sweet, affectionate, and loves outdoor playtime (especially chasing squirrels) and relaxing indoors with people. Cercei is food-motivated, eager to learn and enjoys attention and sunny naps on cool tile floors. Because she’s currently an only dog, Cercei’s compatibility with others is unknown. To meet Cercei, email adopt@willcounty.gov or visit the Will County Animal Protection Services page on Petfinder.com. (Will County Animal Protection Services)

Sue is sweet and ready to add a little love and lots of purrs to your life. To meet Sue, email adopt@willcounty.gov or visit the Will County Animal Protection Services page on Petfinder.com.

Sue is sweet and ready to add a little love and lots of purrs to your life. To meet Sue, email adopt@willcounty.gov or visit the Will County Animal Protection Services page on Petfinder.com (Photo provided by Will County Animal Protection Services)

Sweet Clementine loves cozy couch time, lounging and watching the world from the window. She prefers a calm home and does well with one respectful cat, gentle dogs and older kids. Clementine will make a snuggly, low-key companion. To meet Clementine, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.

Sweet Clementine loves cozy couch time, lounging and watching the world from the window. She prefers a calm home and does well with one respectful cat, gentle dogs and older kids. Clementine will make a snuggly, low-key companion. To meet Clementine, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Dottie is cuddly and playful. She does well with kids and respectful cats and dogs. She loves belly rubs, wand toys, her cat tree and watching the world outside. She can be carried like a baby and communicate when her food bowl is empty. Looking for a loving, fun companion? Dottie is your girl. To meet Dottie, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.