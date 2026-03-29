Plainfield residents can get rid of old couches, appliances during spring cleanup week

The village of Plainfield and Waste Management will be holding a spring cleanup for residents during the week of April 6.

The village of Plainfield and Waste Management will be holding a spring cleanup for residents during the week of April 6.

Residents can place household refuse, bulk items (i.e., chairs, couches, and mattresses), and white goods (i.e., refrigerators, washers, dryers, and water heaters) at the curb on their regular pickup day.

Residents need to have all materials at the curb by 6 a.m. on your collection day. All items placed at the curb for collection must be normal residential refuse and packaged properly, the village said.

Mattresses must be wrapped in plastic and king size mattresses must be folded in half and tied or secured with a bungee cord, the village said.

Carpet must be cut and rolled into 4-foot lengths, weighing no more than 50 pounds. Carpet and padding must be secured with tape or string, the village said.

For more information on proper packaging, visit the village website: plainfieldil.gov.

What is excluded

The following materials are excluded from spring cleanup: electronics, hazardous waste (paints, oils, and solvents), tires, construction and demolition materials, concrete, rock, dirt, engines or large automotive parts, and any oversized items that cannot be placed in a compactor type truck.

For additional information on spring cleanup, please contact Waste Management at 1-800-964-8988.

To dispose of electronics and household hazardous waste, contact At Your Door Special Collection for a pickup. Residents can schedule a collection by calling 800-449-7587 or visiting www.wmatyourdoor.com .

Yard waste pickup

The village and Waste Management are reminding residents that yard waste collection resumes with their first refuse pickup in April.

All yard waste must be properly packaged in kraft yard waste bags, a Waste Management yard waste cart, or tied in 4-foot bundles weighing 50-pounds or less, the village said.

Mulch, sod, stumps, dirt, stones, and landscape brick/pavers are not accepted as yard waste, the village said.

Spring cleanup, At Your Door Special Collection, and yard waste pickup are available to residents who participate in the Village’s residential refuse collection program with Waste Management.

If you have any questions, contact the village of Plainfield at 815-439-4250.