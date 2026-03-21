Work on U.S. Route 45/52 in Will County will begin Monday

The project on U.S. Route 45/52 will require intermittent daytime lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Monday, March 23, 2026. (Photo by Jessie Molloy)

U.S. Route 45/52 from Monee Manhattan Road in Green Garden Township to Wilmington Peotone Road in Peotone will undergo resurfacing work.

The project will require intermittent daytime lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Monday, March 23, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

The $7.3 million project, which consists of resurfacing the 7-mile stretch of U.S. 45/52 and constructing new shoulders and curbs, is expected to be completed in November, IDOT said.

Access to residences and businesses within the work zone will be maintained throughout construction, IDOT said.

The public can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Alternate routes are encouraged.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Find traffic and road conditions at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. You also can follow IDOT on Facebook and X.