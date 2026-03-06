State alleges Lockport McDonald’s operators violated child labor laws

Illinois’ chief law enforcement official has filed a lawsuit claiming the operator of a Lockport McDonald’s violated child labor laws by employing teens to work excessive hours without a work permit.

The lawsuit was announced Thursday by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s Office.

In a statement, Raoul said it is “absolutely unacceptable” that a local business owner would “take advantage of young employees who are just starting their time in the workforce.”

The lawsuit was filed against Nicholas J. Kory and his business, Lockor. The defendants “own and operate a McDonald’s franchise restaurant” at 1039 E. 9th St., Lockport, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit aims to stop Kory and his company from violating child labor laws and obtain civil penalties to be distributed equally among the affected minors, according to Raoul’s office.

The investigation that led to the lawsuit began in July 2023, when the Illinois Department of Labor received a complaint that the defendants were allowing or requiring employees under 16 to work late-night shifts, according to Raoul’s office.

The investigation found that 26 of the about 36 employees the restaurant employed were 14- or 15-year-olds, and only six of the minors had employment certificates, according to Raoul’s office.

State labor investigators also determined that in about 55 instances, the defendants “permitted the minors to work more than five hours without a required meal or rest break,” according to Raoul’s office.

Raoul’s office alleged the investigation found 48 instances of minors “working shifts lasting longer than eight hours.”

At least one of the minors worked multiple shifts exceeding 12 hours, including some shifts that lasted up to 17 hours, according to Raoul’s office.

In a statement, Jane Flanagan, director of the state labor department, said the case against the operators of the Lockport McDonald’s sends a clear message that “exploiting children in the workplace will not be tolerated in Illinois.”

“Our investigation uncovered minors working excessive hours, late into the night, and without the basic protections the law requires,” Flanagan said. “These are not technical violations – they are serious breaches that put young people’s health, safety and education at risk.”