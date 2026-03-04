Development groups buy portion of Silver Cross Hospital’s New Lenox campus

Farpoint Development and The Landes Group purchased Silver Cross Hospital’s Pavilion A, a nearly 175,000-square-foot building in New Lenox. (Photo provided by Arrow Strategy Group)

Chicago-based Farpoint Development and Dallas-based The Landes Group have closed on Silver Cross Hospital’s Pavilion A in New Lenox.

Built in 2012, Silver Cross Hospital’s Pavilion A is a 175,000-square-foot building that’s 96% occupied with a 12-plus-year weighted average lease term, according to a news release from Arrow Strategy Group, announcing the sale.

Silver Cross occupies approximately half the offices under a long-term lease.

Other tenants in Silver Cross Hospital’s Pavilion A include Duly Health and Care, DaVita Kidney Care, Rush University Medical Center and UChicago Medicine.

Farpoint and The Landes Group “structured the acquisition with long-term financing designed to support the building’s role in the community, with a focus on resilience and stability for all parties,” according to the release.

Farpoint and The Landes Group partnered to deliver long-term real estate solutions for health systems across the United States.