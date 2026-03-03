Plainfield approves annexing land for new Dunkin’ restaurant

The village of Plainfield has annexed land at the northeast corner of U.S. U.S. Route 30 and 135th Street to make way for a proposed Dunkin’ restaurant. (Photo provided by the village of Plainfield)

The village of Plainfield has annexed land at the northeast corner of U.S. U.S. Route 30 and 135th Street to make way for a proposed Dunkin’ restaurant.

The Village Board unanimously approved on Monday annexing the approximately five acres of land. They also approved rezoning the land as well as granting a special use permit and variance.

In addition, they approved plans for the development. As proposed, the restaurant will be located directly east of Walker’s Grove Elementary School at 24810 W. 135th St. in Plainfield.

The 2,304-square-foot Dunkin’ will be located on the north end of the site. An out lot on the southern side of the site would be developed in the future.

The special use permit will allow the restaurant to have drive-thru service. Two drive-thru lanes with at least four stacking spaces for each lane are being proposed.

The restaurant also will offer indoor dining.

Upon annexation, land is given a R-1 (low density single-family) zoning designation. The petitioner sought rezoning the land to B-3 highway business district to build the proposed restaurant alongside the out lot slated for commercial use.

Village staff said that commercial use would be more appropriate than residential zoning. They noted that all properties at the intersection is being used for non-residential purposes.

That includes a nearby Walgreens store.

A right-in, right-out access drive is proposed on Route 30 for the project. The Illinois Department of Transportation has initially reviewed the proposal, Plainfield Development Director Jake Melrose had previously told village trustees.

“A full access is also proposed on 135th Street that will have a left turn lane heading into the site,” Melrose said. “An access drive will be constructed tying the right-in, right-out at U.S. Route 30 through the site to the full access on 135th Street.”

Some trustees had voiced concerns about students from the nearby school being able to safely cross the intersection to get to the restaurant. Melrose said crosswalks are being proposed as part of the plan to ensure pedestrian safety.

The property is contiguous to the village’s municipal boundary, located directly west and south of the site. As shown on the future land use plan of the village’s Comprehensive Plan, the site is included in the village’s boundaries as well as the village’s planning area.

“Therefore, staff submits that the annexation of the property would be a logical extension of the village’s boundaries,” associate planner Basmah Nadeem and Melrose said in a memo.