Lockport shooting leads to charges against Joliet man

A Joliet man has been arrested on a charge of firing gunshots at a Lockport residence following a dispute over money.

At 7:50 a.m. Monday, Angel Lopez, 19, was taken to the Will County jail on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

Lopez was arrested by the United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to Lockport Deputy Police Chief Ron Huff.

The charges against Lopez were filed Feb. 17 following an investigation of the Dec. 16 shooting in Lockport.

At 7:32 p.m. Dec. 16, officers responded to the incident in the 16500 block of West Teton Drive, Huff said.

A 16-year-old boy told officers he was confronted by Lopez, Huff said.

“Lopez was upset because he felt that the victim owed him money. After a verbal confrontation, the victim returned to his house and heard four to five gunshots,” Huff said.

Officers found three locations on the victim’s house that were struck with bullets, Huff said. Shell casings and bullets from a .45-caliber handgun were recovered at the scene, he said.

“After an exhaustive investigation, detectives were able to identify Lopez as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest,” Huff said.