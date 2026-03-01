Lockport firefighters put out ‘small’ fire in garage

A detached garage in the 200 block of Bluff Street in Lockport was damaged in a fire on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (Photo provided by Lockport Township Fire Protection District)

Lockport firefighters on Saturday put out a fire in a detached garage.

The Lockport Township Fire Protection District was called to the 200 block of Bluff Street at about 6:15 p.m., according to a news release from the district.

Firefighters “found a small fire in a detached garage,” the release stated. “Crews made a quick attack and were able to extinguish the fire.”

The fire was limited to the garage, and no one was injured.

The fire appeared to be accidental but is under investigation with no cause determined, according to the release.

“The incident was elevated to the general alarm level, bringing in equipment and personnel from Bolingbrook, Lemont and Northwest Homer to help cover the rest of the district,” the release stated.