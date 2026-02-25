Customers line up in the cold at Zaxby’s in Plainfield for chance of free chicken

Customers stand in line on a cold, windy day for the chance to win free chicken for a year from the newly opened Zaxby’s restaurant in Plainfield during a grand opening celebration on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (Eric Schelkopf)

Martha Cooper didn’t mind standing in line in frigid temperatures on Tuesday for the chance to win free chicken for a year from the newly opened Zaxby’s restaurant in Plainfield.

“It wasn’t too bad,” the Plainfield resident said. “It’s not below zero, so I’m OK with the cold.”

As part of a grand opening celebration on Tuesday, Zaxby’s was giving away free chicken for a year to the first 50 guests in line.

Cooper was the 45th guest in line.

She said she is looking forward to trying the food at the restaurant, which is Zaxby’s first location in Illinois.

On Jan. 19, Zaxby’s opened at the former Slim Chickens restaurant location at Illinois Route 59 and 135th Street.

“We had some friends that talked really highly of it,” she said. “And we tried coming in, but the line was too long.”

Slim Chickens had been at the location at 13429 S. Route 59 in Plainfield since April 2018 before closing late last year.

The newly opened Zaxby’s restaurant in Plainfield had a grand opening celebration on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (Eric Schelkopf)

Zaxby’s CEO Sharlene Smith, who attended Tuesday’s grand opening celebration, said the community is embracing the new restaurant.

“Plainfield supports us,” she said. “This has been amazing since the day we opened. Many of the guests that came in today have already tried it out. This is a way to really celebrate the opening.”

The restaurant chain also believes in giving back to a community. During a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Zaxby’s presented a $500 check to The Plainfield League of Charitable Giving and a $500 check to the Plainfield Public Arts Council.

The 2,450-square-foot Plainfield restaurant offers 60 seats for indoor dining. It also features double drive-thru lanes as well as an inside pickup area for pickup and delivery orders.

Customers can order ahead online at zaxbys.com and through the Zaxby’s app for curbside pickup.

Delivery service is available through DoorDash, GrubHub, UberEats and Ezcater.