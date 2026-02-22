Joliet man dead after car, semitrailer crash

A Joliet Fire Department ambulance seen on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

One person was killed in a crash involving a car and semitrailer truck in Joliet early Saturday morning.

Officers responded at about 2:46 a.m to a report of a crash with injuries at the intersection of Channahon Road and Houbolt Road, Joliet police said.

A Mercury Grand Marquis, driven by a 20-year-old Joliet man with a 21-year-old Joliet man as a passenger, was traveling eastbound on Channahon Road approaching Houbolt Road, when it allegedly disregarded a stop light and struck a semitrailer, police said.

Witnesses said the semitrailer, driven by a 68-year-old Palos Park man, was traveling northbound on Houbolt Road through the intersection and had a green light, police said.

The driver of the Mercury was transported by the Joliet Fire Department to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The passenger of the Mercury was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Will County Coroner’s Office, police said.

The driver of the semitrailer was not injured, police said.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with video footage or additional information is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at (815) 724-3010.