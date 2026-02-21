Will County forest preserves host trivia, hikes and dog-friendly coffee event

Bring your pup to the Forest Preserve District’s Mutts and Mugs on Feb. 28, 2026, to meet local vendors and snag a treat bag. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its program schedule for the week of Feb. 23. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at reconnectwithnature.org.

Trivia on the Wild Side - 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25, at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook: Round up your crew for a lively night of nature-themed trivia led by a naturalist. Play solo or as a team using Kahoot. Bring your own beer or wine; light snacks will be provided. This free event is intended for ages 21 and older. Register by Monday, Feb. 23.

Trail Club: February at Lake Chaminwood - 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26, at Lake Chaminwood Preserve in Channahon: Join fellow walkers for a brisk winter walk designed to promote fitness and community. February walks feature two laps totaling 1.4 miles around the lake. This free event is intended for all ages.

Voyageur Family Fun Night - 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26, at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville: Families will step into the shoes of historic voyageurs during a choose-your-own-adventure-style game featuring trading, crafting, songs and hands-on fun. This free event is intended for ages six and older. Register by Tuesday, Feb. 24.

Family Movie Night: “The Wild Robot” - 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon: Enjoy a cozy indoor movie night featuring the story of a robot learning to survive with the help of native animals. Free popcorn will be provided, and guests are encouraged to bring blankets and pillows. This free event is intended for all ages. Register by Thursday, Feb. 26.

Mutts and Mugs - 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 28, at Lower Rock Run Preserve—McClintock Road Access Dog Park in Joliet: Dog park users and their pups are invited to warm up with coffee, cocoa and social time. Meet local vendors and take home a treat bag for your dog. Dog park permits are required and can be purchased in advance or day-of. Day passes will be available for purchase on-site, cash only. A current rabies tag and tag number are required to purchase a permit or day pass. This free event is intended for humans aged 12 and older and dogs of all ages.

Quack ‘n’ Sip! - 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete: Create and paint a one-of-a-kind duck mosaic during this guided make-and-take workshop. All supplies, including a frame and easel, are provided. Admission to this 21+ event is $20 per person. Register by Thursday, Feb. 26.

The Bard Among the Bark - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, March 1-April 30, at Plum Creek Nature Center: Explore William Shakespeare’s connection to the natural world through a self-guided, Mad Libs-style activity that includes a short hike and a prize upon completion. This free event is intended for all ages.

Shamrock Search - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, March 1-29, at Hidden Oaks Nature Center: Pick up a green question card and search the nature center campus for hidden shamrock answers while learning fun facts along the way. Complete the quest to earn a small prize. This free event is intended for all ages.

Seated Yoga and Seasonal Sights - 11 a.m. to noon, Sunday, March 1, at Four Rivers Environmental Center: This relaxing program combines an all-levels seated yoga session with a guided exploration of the natural world. Yoga will be held indoors due to cold weather. This free event is intended for ages 12 and older. Register by Saturday, Feb. 28.