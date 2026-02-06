Joliet NAACP president honored by Joliet District 204 for commitment to community

Kristine Schlismann (left), Joliet Township High School District 204’s director of community & alumni relations, presents Joliet NAACP President Judy Easley with the Michael Austin Clark Community Leader Award at the Joliet Township High School District State of the District Award. Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. (Photo by Jessie Molloy)

“She believes that every community member deserves a safe place to learn, live, and grow,” Kristine Schlismann, Joliet Township High School District 204’s director of community & alumni relations, said of Judy Easley.

Easley, president of the Joliet Branch of the the NAACP, was bestowed with the Michael Austin Clark Community Leader Award at the District 204 State of the District event Jan. 29.

The award was originally planned to be presented at the district’s annual Martin Luther King Day of Service event on Jan. 19, but extreme cold lead to the cancellation of activities.

“Judy’s passion for the NAACP’s mission of civic engagement is rooted in both personal and family experiences,” said Schlismann, who served as co-chair of the Day of Service.

Easley was recognized by the school district not only for her involvement in the Joliet NAACP, of which she has been president for three years and a member for five, but for her 10 years of volunteer work with the MLK Day of Service and with the Catholic Charities Head Start Program in Joliet.

“Judy has been such an important piece of MLK Day. From securing sponsorships, to purchasing supplies, and even hauling in everything needed to make the day a success, Judy is always there, and her dedication and willingness to help have been essential in making this event possible year after year,” said Schlismann.

The Michael Austin Clark Community Leader Award is presented annually to a community leader who “exemplifies services, compassion, and humility.”

It is named in honor of Michael Austin Clark, a 1999 Joliet West graduate who went on to serve as president of the Joliet NAACP, co-founder and chairman of the African American Business Association, chairman of the Illinois State Police Merit Board, and a board member of the Joliet Area Historical Museum.

Through his work in the Joliet community, he also created the Juneteenth African American Business Gala, established the Diversity & Equity Council for the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and worked to launch the Joliet Region Interfaith Education Council.

Austin Clark died in October 2022 at the age of 41. Since then multiple Joliet area awards have been created in his honor.

The NAACP of Joliet and the African American Business Association are both annual sponsors of the MLK Day of Service.

“Mike’s dedication to JTHS and the Joliet community was unmatched,” said Schlismann. “Mike was a tireless advocate for those who did not always have a voice or a seat at the table, and he firmly believed in working together to serve and uplift our neighbors, our sisters, our brothers, and all of our children.”