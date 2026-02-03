Dunkin’ plans to build restaurant on U.S. Route 30 near Plainfield

Plans continue to move forward for the village of Plainfield to annex land at northeast corner of U.S. Route 30 and 135th Street for a proposed Dunkin’ restaurant. (Photo provided by the village of Plainfield)

Plans continue to move forward for the village of Plainfield to annex land at northeast corner of U.S. U.S. Route 30 and 135th Street for a proposed Dunkin’ restaurant.

During the Feb. 2 Plainfield Village Board meeting, village trustees unanimously directed the village attorney to prepare the necessary ordinances granting approval of the annexation agreement, annexation, rezoning, special use permit and variance.

The approximately five acres of land is currently unincorporated agricultural land in Will County. The restaurant would be located directly east of Walker’s Grove Elementary School at 24810 W. 135th St. in Plainfield.

The 2,304-square-foot Dunkin’ Donuts would be located on the north end of the site. An out lot on the southern side of the site would be developed in the future.

The special use permit would allow the restaurant to have drive-thru service. Two drive-thru lanes with at least four stacking spaces for each lane are being proposed.

The restaurant also would offer indoor dining.

Upon annexation, land is given a R-1 (low density single-family) zoning designation. The petitioner is seeking rezoning the land to B-3 highway business district to build the proposed restaurant alongside the outlot slated for commercial uses.

Village staff said that commercial use would be more appropriate than residential zoning. They noted that all properties at the intersection is being used for non-residential purposes.

That includes a nearby Walgreens store.

A right-in, right-out access drive is proposed on Route 30 for the project. The Illinois Department of Transportation has initially reviewed the proposal, Plainfield Development Director Jake Melrose told village trustees.

“A full access is also proposed on 135th Street that will have a left turn lane heading into the site,” Melrose said. “An access drive will be constructed tying the right-in, right-out at U.S. Route 30 through the site to the full access on 135th Street.”

Some trustees were concerned about students from the nearby school being able to safely cross the intersection to get to the restaurant. Melrose said crosswalks are being proposed as part of the plan to ensure pedestrian safety.

The property is contiguous to the village’s municipal boundary, located directly west and south of the site. As shown on the future land use plan of the village’s Comprehensive Plan, the site is included in the village’s boundaries as well as the village’s planning area.

“Therefore, staff submits that the annexation of the property would be a logical extension of the village’s boundaries,” associate planner Basmah Nadeem and Melrose said in a memo.