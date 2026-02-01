Shaw Local

Two men charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after Bolingbrook police respond to noise complaints

Bolingbrook Police Department squad car (Photo provided by the Bolingbrook Police Department)

By Eric Schelkopf

A Skokie man and a Chicago man have been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and other offenses after Bolingbrook police responded to noise complaints at two different parties Saturday, Jan. 31.

About 9:41 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Hawthorne Court for multiple reports of a loud party with underage alcohol consumption, according to a news release from the Bolingbrook Police Department.

While dispersing the party, officers from the department’s problem oriented policing unit encountered Muhammad T. Nadeem, 18, of Skokie and five juveniles nearby, according to the release.

Muhammad T. Nadeem, 18, of Skokie (Photo provided by the Bolingbrook Police Department)

A brief investigation revealed two loaded firearms and marijuana. Nadeem and the five juveniles were arrested.

Nadeem was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a concealed firearm.

Later during the same shift, patrol officers responded to Brookside Court for a report of a theft and a loud party. The suspects from the theft were located, and Angelo Albert, 18, of Chicago was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, according to police.

Angelo Albert, 18, of Chicago (Photo provided by the Bolingbrook Police Department)

He was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

