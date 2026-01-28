Joliet Public Library: Remembering Josh Phillips

Josh Phillips leading a class from the Joliet Township High School District 204 Transition Center at the Joliet Public Library's Digital Media Studio. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Library)

I started a cold January Tuesday morning like any other, parking on Ottawa Street and walking into the Joliet Public Library with my breath hanging in the air and my hands shoved deep into my pockets.

By the time I reached my office and shrugged off my coat, I heard a strange cry from the hallway.

A few moments later, I learned that our digital media studio manager, and my dear friend, Josh Phillips, had passed away over the weekend.

Josh Phillips, who served as the manage of the Digital Media Studio for the Joliet Public Library until his passing in January 2026. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Library)

To say this is a tremendous loss for the library is an understatement. Josh joined us just after COVID hit in 2020 and took what was a maker space with promise and transformed it into something extraordinary. He built the Digital Media Studio into a place to be proud of—a legacy.

His staff wasn’t just a group of employees; it was a team, and Josh was firmly at the helm. Together, they planned and delivered programs like FAME, the Talent Showcase, and countless how-to workshops, teaching patrons how to use the Adobe Creative Suite and giving them the confidence to try something new.

Josh was also an incredibly talented photographer and videographer. He was always present at major events – Star Wars Day, summer programs, community celebrations – with camera in hand, capturing moments that told our story. We worked closely together on projects like the Stacked Up Newscast and promotional videos for summer reading, and I could always count on his creativity.

He never shot down an idea. He was always willing to go full speed ahead. He made working together easy and fun. He had a loud and infectious laugh, a voice that carried through the stacks of the library.

He was deeply dedicated to his role. I don’t think he missed a single library board meeting, always proud to share the accomplishments of his team and the work happening in the Digital Media Studio. Josh showed up—for the big things, the small things, and everything in between.

I can’t imagine the Digital Media Studio without Josh. I would describe him as simply “a character.” He loved going to ComicCons, he loved wrestling and movies, and most of all, he loved his children dearly and was proud to be their dad.

I hope his family, his friends, and everyone whose life he touched knows how much he mattered here. He shaped a department, strengthened a library, and—most importantly—made people laugh, believe in themselves, and feel capable.

He left an impact on his staff, on this institution, and on me.

Thank you, Josh—for everything you built, everyone you lifted up, and the mark you left here. You will be remembered, always.

Mallory Hewlett-Cantu is the communications manager for the Joliet Public Library