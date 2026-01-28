Joliet man charged with murder of woman, 4-year-old boy

A Joliet man has been charged with the first-degree murder of a 36-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy on Sunday on Garnsey Avenue.

On Wednesday, Joliet police officials announced the charges against 29-year-old Joseph Johnson.

“Johnson remains hospitalized under police guard at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood. Upon his release from medical care, Johnson will be transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility,” according to Joliet police officials.

Johnson is charged “in connection” with the fatal shooting of Joselynn Diaz-Garcia, 36, and 4-year-old Gianni Reyes.

The case remains under investigation.

Joliet police vehicles block off the corner of Garnsey Avenue and Ward Street near a house where a 4-year-old boy and a 36-year-old woman were shot to death Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Photo by Bob Okon)

“On behalf of the Joliet Police Department, I extend our deepest condolences to the family and to everyone in our community who is touched by this awful and unnecessary act of violence,” said Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans.

He said he is “incredibly proud” the officers, detectives and dispatchers who “acted swiftly and professionally” under “heartbreaking circumstances.”

“We will continue to seek justice while surrounding this family and our city with compassion and support,” Evans said.