State Sen. Loughran Cappel, Will County Health Department invite residents to coffee

State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel is teaming up with the Will County Health Department to host another Coffee with Cappel event in Plainfield where residents are invited to join her for a cup of coffee and discussions about what is important in the community.

“I always appreciate our community members taking the time to share their concerns and giving me an opportunity to answer their questions,” said Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood, in a news release. “I encourage residents with ideas, feedback or questions about state services to stop by and join us.”

Each monthly Coffee with Cappel serves as an open forum for community members to engage in informal conversations with the senator and each other about issues facing the region and the state, the release said.

This month’s event will be held Thursday, from 10-11 a.m. at Ten Drops Coffee, located at 14903 S. Center St. in Plainfield. Coffee is provided.

The event is free and open to area residents. Those with questions are encouraged to contact Loughran Cappel’s office at 815-267-6119 or visit her website at SenatorLoughranCappel.com.