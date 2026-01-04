Eyes on Enterprise: Three Rivers Association of Realtors announces Top 100 Realtors

Karges Real Estate in Joliet is celebrating 75 years in 2025. Robert Karges (deceased), father of current owner Jim Karges, started the business in 1950, working out of his home the first couple of years. Realtors at Karges Real Estate were among Three Rivers Association of Realtors Top 100 Realtors. (Photo provided by Wayne McNair Photography)

The Three Rivers Association of Realtors recently announced its Top 100 Realtors in a video pinned to the top of its Facebook page.

“You’re the movers, shakers and dealmakers who inspire us every day with your dedication to clients and community,” according to the TRAC Facebook video.

The Top 100 Realtors are listed in that video.

• Team Siwinski – Lincoln-Way Realty Inc.

• Robert Kroll – Century 21 Kroll Realty

• The Randi Lynn Group – eXp Realty

• Ellen Williams – Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group

• Elevate Real Estate Team – Keller Williams Preferred Realty

• The Wexler Group – Keller Williams Preferred Realty

• The Wawczak Group – Century 21 Coleman-Hornsby

• The Kroll Brothers – Century 21 Kroll Realty

• Jacqueline Montvidas – Olivieri Real Estate LLC

• Sarah Morris – Keller Williams Infinity

• Bryan Kasprisin – RRE/MAX Professionals Select

• The Sara Latta Young Team – Legacy Realty Latta Young

• Mark Meers – Spring Realty

• Pasquale Selvaggio – RealtyWorks

• Linda Metallo DiBenardo – RE/MAX IMPACT

• Jeffrey Gregory – Realty Executive Success

• Carrie Mitcheff – Village Realty Inc.

• Ann Schuler – Century 21 Circle

• Harry Ventimiglia – Keller Williams Preferred Realty

• Landmark Team – Compass

• Shawn Hornsby – Century 21 Coleman-Hornsby

• Michelle Carr – eXp Realty

• Christopher Shell – Pro Real Estate

• Vicki Geiger – RE/MAX Top Properties

• The Bempah Group – Real Broker LLC

• Amber Duffy – The Koenig Group

• Jim Karges – Karges Realty

• Laura Oermus – Coldwell banker Real Estate Group

• Kristine Henderson – Coldwell banker Real Estate Group

• The Ruettiger Group– Exit Real Estate Specialists

• William Sole – Sancken Sole Realty

• Mark Hansen – Marquette Propeties Inc.

• The Faxel Grouo – NextHome Select Realty

• Janet Scanlan – Scanlan Realty Inc.

• Toni Graf – Realty Representatives Inc

• Gilda Eboli-Hayden – Goggin Real Estate LLC

• Ricky and Donna Gray – Spring Realty

• The Fernandes Team – Coldwell Real Estate Greoup

• The Caputo Team – Century 21 Circle

• Jayson Iniguez – Casa Moderna Real Estate

• Kim Noonan – RE/MAX

• Hammond Horne Team – Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group

• Brian Bessler – Karges Realty

• Peter Osei – Michael Gabriel Real Estate

• Centy Mantz – Crosstown Realtors Inc.

• Wendy McSteen – Keller Williams Infinity

• Karen Robertson – Crosstown Realtors Inc.

• Cynthia Chavez – Keller Williams Infinity

• Nicholas Frederick – Crosstown Realtors Inc.

• Judith Panozzo – Real People Realty

• Alma (Coral) Ortega – Casa Moderna Real Estate

• Mark Koenig – The Koenig Group Inc.

• Lorecia McGowan – Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group

• Erwin Dungo – Baird & Warner Real Estate

• Maurice Lynch – Diamond Real Estate

• Calvin Wilson – eXpo Realty

• Philip Howell – RE/MAX Top Properties

• Robert Spychalski – Keller Williams Preferred Realty

• Candace Shell – Pro Real Estate

• Vicki Tyne – Baird & Warner Real Estate

• Maribel Martinez – Karges Realty

• Peter Fleming – Marquette Properties

• Marian Stockhausen – Coldwell Banker Real Estate

• Nancy Leggett – Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group

• Mark Shell – Pro Real Estate

• Herenecia Residential & Commercial – Keller Williams Realty

• Paul Kirkpatrick – Exclusive Realtors

• Mark Goodwin – Goodwin & Associates Real Estate

• Victor Zak – ASAP Realty

• Kimberly Kissel – Baird & Warner Real Estate

• Dana Hathorn – Crosstown Realtors Inc.

• Theresa Poundstone – Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group

• Christina Murawski – Scanlan Realty LLC

• Beth Girot – Arrow Realty Group

• David Welter – RE/MAX Top Properties

• Candace Salomoun – Spring Realty

• Laura Schiavone – Keller Williams Infinity

• Linsey Scanlon – Scanlan Realty LLC

• James Begley – Exclusive Realtors

• James Skorupa – Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group

• Joe Contreras – Karges Realty

• Alexander and Victoria Mallek – Century 21 Kroll Realty

• Ricardo Del Toro – Marquette Properties Inc.

• Philip Lawrence – Trademark Properties of Illinois Real Estate Services

• Rachel Derry – Town Center Realty LLC

• Kyle Cortez – Right Start LLC

• David Neven – Karges Realty

• Barbara Brandenburg – Spring Realty

• Brittany Rojeck – Exceptional Living LLC

• Michael O’Donnell – Web Video Realty

• Lindsey Hazdra – Town Center Realty

• Sharon Thomas – Karges Realty

• Jennifer Christopher – Oak Leaf Realty

• Catherine Krawczyk – Crosstown Realtors

• Joseph Diaz – Taylor Street Realty

• Elsa Jimenez – Century 21 Circle

• Sandra Toth-Molinari – Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group

• JoEllyn Johnson – Century 21 Coleman-Hornsby

• Albrecht/Morris Team – Michele Morris Realty

• Jake Jakovich – Realty Executives Success

Timbers of Shorewood raises $2,000 for Pink Heals Joliet

The Timbers of Shorewood Senior Living Community recently donated $2,000 to the Pink Heals Joliet chapter, according to a news release from The Timbers.

Pink Heals Joliet supports local families affected by cancer.

This donation was part of The Timbers’ inaugural breast cancer fundraising campaign.

The Timbers raised $2,000 through raffle baskets, a Memory Ribbon Wall, a lemonade stand fundraiser and a dining partnership with Texas Roadhouse.

For more information about The Timbers of Shorewood, call 815- 609-0669 or visit timbersofshorewood.com.