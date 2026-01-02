Joliet library’s Black Road branch to reopen Monday

The Joliet Public Library’s Black Road Branch will be closed starting Monday and will not reopen until Jan. 2. (Photo provided by the Joliet Public Library)

The Joliet Public Library has pushed back the reopening of the Black Road branch to Monday.

The Black Road branch closed on Dec. 15 with the goal of partially reopening on Jan. 2.

Mallory Hewlett-Cantu, the Joliet library’s communication manager, said staff had to wait for movers to put shelves together before they could place the books.

“They’re doing that now and will be doing that all through the weekend as well,” Hewlett-Cantu said.

The partial reopening will provide more space for reading and browsing the library’s full collection, and updated and expanded areas for children, teens and adults.

Hewlett-Cantu said renovation is continuing on the branch’s meeting rooms and all the furniture has not yet arrived – but “people will be able to see a lot of new things.”

“We’re really excited to see the progress. It really looks good,” she said. “I think people will be happy.”

For more information about the Black Road branch renovation, visit jolietlibrary.org.