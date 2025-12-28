Person in custody after shots fired in Homer Glen

A person of interest was safely taken into custody after officers responded to shots fired in a Homer Glen neighborhood, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said.

Members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and Crisis Negotiations team were called out to the incident that happened Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

At approximately 8:35 a.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence located in the 16100 Block of Twin Oak Court for a report of gunshots fired in the area, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were told that a neighbor heard shots fired near a residence in the area and when deputies arrived they also heard shots fired from a residence, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies established a perimeter around the residence and issued a reverse 911 call to area residents to shelter in place.

A heavy police presence remained in the area. The sheriff’s office is asking people to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.