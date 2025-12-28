Shaw Local

About 50 juveniles involved in brawl at Louis Joliet Mall

Two arrested, Joliet police say

Louis Joliet Mall, 3340 Mall Loop Drive, Joliet, seen on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.

Sign marks an entrance to the Louis Joliet Mall in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

By Bob Okon

Joliet police broke up a brawl that involved about 50 juveniles at the Louis Joliet Mall on Saturday evening.

“Officers were advised that multiple fights were occurring,” Joliet Police Department spokesman Sgt Dwayne English said in an email. “Prior to and upon officers’ arrival, numerous juveniles fled the area.”

Two male juveniles were arrested for disorderly conduct and were later released to a parent, English said.

Police went to the mall at 5:51 p.m. after “reports of a large group of 50 juveniles causing a disturbance,” he said.

