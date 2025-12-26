Aces Dispensary in Plainfield hoping for full house as it opens for business

Aces' management team – Kevin Novak, Hunter Clasby, owner Monsaur Othman and Pauline Cervantes – sit in the lounge area at their newest dispensary, Aces, in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf)

Before the end of the year, Plainfield will become home to a second marijuana dispensary when Aces opens its doors over the holidays.

“We are just waiting for our final inspection from the [Illinois Department of Financial Professional Regulation],” owner Monsaur Othman said. “We have all our village clearances already, and our staff is trained. This is just the last step.”

Aces is located at 12627 S. Route 59 and will become the second marijuana dispensary in Plainfield when it is finished. It also will be Othman’s fourth dispensary, and his flagship store.

Businessman Monsaur Othman will be opening his fourth themed dispensary, Aces, in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf)

Othman hopes to make the 3,500-square-foot dispensary stand out through in-depth theming throughout the space inspired by poker, which also inspired the name.

“I’ve always had a love of poker, and I wanted to design the space more like a poker lounge,” Othman said.

Inside, the dispensary looks more like a high-end retail space or lounge than a drug store or smoke shop, featuring a sitting area with plush sofas, a coffee bar, a custom poker table that serves as the check-in desk and a check-out register modeled after a casino cash-out desk.

The shop’s exit also is designed like an Instagram photo-op featuring “Alice in Wonderland”-inspired card decor and mirrors.

Customers will first check in at a customized gambling table at the casino-themed Aces dispensary in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf)

“What we’re trying to do is create an exclusive feel,” Othman said. “We want it to look upscale and create a sexier vibe. I’d love to change the standard hippie look of dispensaries – not that there’s anything wrong with it – but I wanted to do something bold and fun with this. We’re very excited to show what we can do in this industry."

Customers at Aces will be welcome to enjoy free coffee and hot chocolate with any purchase.

In addition, the dispensary will offer promotions and prizes for repeat customers by including playing cards in their proprietary line of products.

The products are all poker themed, and customers will be able to redeem cards for discounts and prizes.

Aces in Plainfield will sell its own cannabis products along other name brands. (Gary Middendorf)

“We wanted to do some different things to get people interested,” Othman said. “We’re offering a lot more of an experience than most dispensaries.”

In addition to the shop itself, Othman owns the almost 3 acres on which the dispensary sits, including a large lawn area where he plans to host future events, including smoke events, casino nights, concerts and farmers markets.

Owner Monsaur Othman also bought the adjacent property along with the lot for Aces in Plainfield to host outdoor events. (Gary Middendorf)

He also noted that he has talked with the village of Plainfield about using the space for a Christkindlmarket next holiday season.

“We couldn’t get that together for this year, but next year, we think it would be a good space for it,” he said. “The space is well-suited to host a lot of people.”

Othman originally planned to open the shop in September or October, but he encountered delays with utility hook-ups and scheduling the final state inspections.

Once that inspection is complete, he hopes to have a soft open the week before Christmas, with a grand opening potentially being planned for the following week.

After it opens, Aces will operate on slightly different hours than other local dispensaries. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

“I was born and raised in Chicago, but I’ve lived in Plainfield for 10 years,” Othman said. “Opening this store here was important for me. Plainfield is growing every day. I think we have a great location, and I think it will help the community as it continues to grow.”

Based on sales at his three other stores in Darien, Elgin and Bloomington-Normal, Othman has hired 25 employees for the Plainfield location and expects between $7.5 million and $9.5 million in sales in the dispensary’s first year.

“I think $10.5 million per year will be a realistic projection of revenue after the first year,” Othman said. “That, conservatively, translates to about $250,000 annually for the village, which will help offset other taxes for the residents. It should help everybody.”

The village did not respond to requests for comments on the sales tax revenue projections.

Othman, who got into the cannabis market five years ago after working in the health care field, said he is “really, really excited” to open the Plainfield store.

“Plainfield took a slower approach to getting into this business,” he said. “They wanted to see how it went for Joliet and Naperville, but once they got going, nobody wanted to lose out on the tax revenue. Now, I want to show everybody how it’s done."