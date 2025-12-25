Joliet police seek help in finding missing man

The Joliet Police Department on Wednesday evening asked the community for assistance in finding a missing man.

Cornelious Mays of Joliet is described as a 35-year-old man who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 195 pounds with brown eyes and hair.

It’s believed Mays was wearing a black sweatshirt, flannel shirt, blue jeans, and brown work boots. It’s also believed no one has heard from Mays, who was previously working in Chicago and still may be there, since Dec. 17.

The family reported Mays missing on Dec. 23.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Cornelious Mays should call 911 or Det. Green at the Joliet Police Department at 815-726-3019.