Crest Hill day care hosts winter ball

Pictured are the new owners of Building A Brighter Future: Patrice Bolden and daughter Kishera Smith. (Photo provided by Children's Road To Success Daycare)

Children’s Road To Success Daycare in Crest Hill held its inaugural Preschool Program Showcase and Winter Ball on Dec. 12 at the Royal Palace Event Centre in Joliet.

The evening featured displays of the children’s creative projects and educational milestones.

Other local early-childhood education centers joined Children’s Road To Success at the winter ball: Direct Thy Path, Kiddie Daycare, Building A Brighter Future and Diamonds Academy.

Pictured is Children's Road to Success staff member Kara Aguirre and her daughter, Amina Star Walton. (Photo provided by Children's Road To Success Daycare)

Pictured are staff members from Direct Thy Staff early-childhood center, who also attended the event. (Photo provided by Children's Road To Success Daycare )

Pictured are Children's Road to Success Daycare owners Crystal and Armour Phillips. (Photo provided by Children's Road To Success Daycare)