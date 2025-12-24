Will County police help local kids shop for Christmas

Bolingbrook Police officers get ready for the 2025 Shop with a Cop event at Meijer. (Photo Provided by the O)

Police from multiple Will County communities helped play Santa Claus this week by taking part in Shop With a Cop activities benefiting local children.

Officers from Plainfield and Bolingbrook each hosted large events, with kids identified by schools and local nonprofit organizations as being in need this Christmas.

The Lockport Police Department also selected 13 local children for a shopping trip at Walmart on Dec. 16.

“Events like this are a reminder of the strong bond between our officers and the community we serve,” the Lockport Police Department said in a post on Facebook. “We are grateful for the opportunity to spend time with these children, share some smiles, and create lasting memories during the holiday season.”

Lockport police took 13 local students shopping for Christmas at Walmart Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. (Photo Provided by Lockport )

The Plainfield event is sponsored by the Plainfield Junior Women’s Club. Officers took children to Target on Friday to pick out gifts for themselves and their loved ones for the holidays.

“We are incredibly grateful to Target for once again opening their doors and welcoming our kids with kindness, patience and generosity,” the Plainfield Police Department said in a statement on Facebook. “A heartfelt thank you as well to the Plainfield Junior Women’s Club for their continued support and dedication to making this day so special. Your generosity truly made the holidays brighter for so many families.”

Plainfield police took local children shopping at Target as part of the Shop With a Cop event Friday, Dec. 19. (Photo Provided by the Plainfield P)

Similarly, on Thursday, Bolingbrook police officers led by Chief Mike Rompa took a group of children to Meijer on Boughton Road for a holiday shopping spree.

Bolingbrook police and Meijer provided gifts for about 100 children in 2025, which marked the 27th annual Shop With a Cop event for the department.

“This event was a major success thanks to the 75 members of the BPD that volunteered their time to help shop and wrap presents,” the Bolingbrook Police Department said in a statement. “Chief Rompa thanks Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta, the Meijer staff, BPD administrative aide Christine Buerger and the entire police department for their commitment to our community and passion for this event.”

Volunteers with the Bolingbrook Police Department wrap gifts during the Shop With a Cop event Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, at Meijer. (Photo Provided by the P)

“Events like this remind us that policing is about more than a badge; it’s about connection, compassion and community,” the Plainfield Police Department said. “Watching these kids experience the joy of choosing gifts, sharing laughs with our officers, and feeling supported by their community is what this program is all about.

“Today was filled with stories and moments that these kids – and our officers – will carry with them long after the holidays are over. We are honored to be a small part of memories that will last a lifetime.”

The Joliet Police Department hosted its own version of the event, Santa’s Cops, on Dec. 6 at Walmart.