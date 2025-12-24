Shaw Local

Plainfield Lions provides 192 families with holiday grocery gift cards

A crew of 66 Lion members and friends delivered the gift certificates on Dec. 13, 2025. (Lathan Goumas)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

The Plainfield Lions Club provided holiday “goodies” to families in need as part of its annual Christmas “basket” program, according to a news release.

The Plainfield Lions Club is in its 76th year of serving the community.

Through the years, the Plainfield Lions transitioned from giving actual food baskets for the holidays feasts to gift certificates from Jewel Foods.

This year, the Plainfield Lions assisted 192 families and more than 1,000 people in the Plainfield area with $61,500 in Jewel gift cards thanks to Plainfield Lions fundraising efforts, 59 donors and Jewel-Osco discounting the gift card purchase by $3,075.

A crew of 66 Lions members and friends delivered the gift certificates Dec. 13.

