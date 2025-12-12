Meet the 2025 Herald-News Girls Volleyball All-Area Team

As always, the Herald-News area was filled with outstanding girls volleyball players, evidenced by both Lockport (Class 4A) and Providence (Class 3A) bringing home third-place finishes. Here is a look at the best the area had to offer.
FIRST TEAM
Noelle Aprati, sr., OH, Bolingbrook
Four-year varsity starter for the Raiders. ... Set school record for kills in a season this year with 367. Also holds school career records for kills (964) and digs (663). ... Named IVCA Class 4A First Team All-State, Southwest Prairie Conference MVP, All-SPC and team MVP.
Bridget Ferriter, sr., OH, Lockport
Herald-News Player of the Year. ... Amassed 351 kills on a .313 hitting percentage, helping lead the Porters to third place in Class 3A. A six-rotation player, she had 18 blocks, 38 aces, 195 digs and a 1.84 (out of 3) rating on 362 serve receptions. ... IVCA First Team All-State and State Finals All-Tournament, SouthWest Suburban All-Conference, All-Tournament at Plainfield North.
Lina Govoni, sr., S/OH, Joliet West
Had 354 assists, 233 kills, .405 hitting percentage, 198 digs, 52 blocks, and 23 aces. ... Two-time captain for the Tigers, signed to play at Eastern Michigan. ... All-Tournament at Metea Valley and Conant tournaments, All-Southwest Prairie Conference, IVCA Class 4A First Team All-State.
Lexie Grevengoed, so., OH, Joliet West
Had 344 kills, .344 hitting percentage, 233 digs, 55 aces, and 30 blocks. ... Named AVCA 2nd Team All-American, AVCA All-Region, All-Tournament at Metea Valley, Downers Grove South and Conant tournaments, All-Southwest Prairie Conference and IVCA Class 4A Honorable Mention All-State.
Abbey Knight, sr., OH, Providence
Had 470 kills, .300 hitting percentage, 64 aces, 218 digs, and 34 blocks. ... Girls Catholic Athletic Conference White Division Player of the Year, All-GCAC, IVCA Class 3A First Team All-State. ... Signed with Wright State University.
Kolby Ross, so., OH, Lincoln-Way East
Had 316 kills, 153 digs, 34 aces, and 20 blocks. Also recorded her 500th career kill as a sophomore. ... Named IVCA Class 4A Second Team All-State, SouthWest Suburban Conference Player of the Year, All-SWSC, Wheaton Classic All-Tournament.
Hutsyn Timosciek, jr., OH, Lockport
Her 360 kills and .317 hitting percentage led the team, and she added 16 blocks, 15 aces and 16 digs. ... Voted co-MVP of team with Bridget Ferriter. ... All-Tournament at Plainfield North Invitational and Lincoln-Way Central Invitational, All-SouthWest Suburban Conference.
SECOND TEAM
Natalie Bochantin, jr., S, Lockport
Demi Carbone, sr., S/OH, Providence
Eden Eyassu, sr., L, Joliet West
Lily Goyer, sr., MH, Lincoln-Way West
Kendall Kozak, sr., S/OH, Minooka
Olivia Sarno, sr., S, Lemont
Maggie Simon, sr., S, Lincoln-Way East
HONORABLE MENTION
Julia Adams, jr., S, Joliet West; Lindey Balsano, so., OH, Plainfield North; Catherine Daniels, jr., S, Bolingbrook; Maddie Dostal, sr., L, Minooka; Ella Godeaux, jr., L, Joliet Catholic; Hope Hartmann, sr., S, Plainfield North; Kaitlyn Hedrich, sr., S, Lincoln-Way Central; Alyssa Jepson, sr., L, Morris; Sydney Larson, sr., S, Coal City; Hannah Linn, sr., OH, Morris; Grace Malek, sr., S/OH, Plainfield South; Delaney Moran, sr., OH, Joliet Central; Klarke Mosby, jr., RS, Lincoln-Way East; Nora Miller, sr., L, Lemont; Kayla Overbeek, sr., OH, Plainfield North; Brooklyn Ritter, sr., S, Lincoln-Way East; Brooklyn Sheedy, so., OH, Seneca; Rachel Smith, sr., OH, Wilmington; Maggie Tibbott, jr., OH/S, Joliet Catholic; Caitlyn Tierney, sr., OH, Providence; Kennedy Walker, sr., S, Minooka; Riley Walker, sr., RS, Coal City; Alexis Williams, sr., S, Morris.