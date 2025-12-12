Meet the 2025 Herald-News Girls Volleyball All-Area Team

Joliet West's Lexie Grevengoed goes for a kill during match earlier this season. (Laurie Fanelli)

As always, the Herald-News area was filled with outstanding girls volleyball players, evidenced by both Lockport (Class 4A) and Providence (Class 3A) bringing home third-place finishes. Here is a look at the best the area had to offer.

FIRST TEAM

Bolingbrook's Noelle Aprati (Courtesy of Bolingbrook High School)

Noelle Aprati, sr., OH, Bolingbrook

Four-year varsity starter for the Raiders. ... Set school record for kills in a season this year with 367. Also holds school career records for kills (964) and digs (663). ... Named IVCA Class 4A First Team All-State, Southwest Prairie Conference MVP, All-SPC and team MVP.

Lockport's Bridget Ferriter (Courtesy of Lockport High School)

Bridget Ferriter, sr., OH, Lockport

Herald-News Player of the Year. ... Amassed 351 kills on a .313 hitting percentage, helping lead the Porters to third place in Class 3A. A six-rotation player, she had 18 blocks, 38 aces, 195 digs and a 1.84 (out of 3) rating on 362 serve receptions. ... IVCA First Team All-State and State Finals All-Tournament, SouthWest Suburban All-Conference, All-Tournament at Plainfield North.

Joliet West's Lina Govoni (Courtesy of Joliet West High School)

Lina Govoni, sr., S/OH, Joliet West

Had 354 assists, 233 kills, .405 hitting percentage, 198 digs, 52 blocks, and 23 aces. ... Two-time captain for the Tigers, signed to play at Eastern Michigan. ... All-Tournament at Metea Valley and Conant tournaments, All-Southwest Prairie Conference, IVCA Class 4A First Team All-State.

Joliet West's Lexie Grevengoed (Courtesy of Joliet West High School)

Lexie Grevengoed, so., OH, Joliet West

Had 344 kills, .344 hitting percentage, 233 digs, 55 aces, and 30 blocks. ... Named AVCA 2nd Team All-American, AVCA All-Region, All-Tournament at Metea Valley, Downers Grove South and Conant tournaments, All-Southwest Prairie Conference and IVCA Class 4A Honorable Mention All-State.

Providence's Abbey Knight (Courtesy of Providence Catholic High Scholl)

Abbey Knight, sr., OH, Providence

Had 470 kills, .300 hitting percentage, 64 aces, 218 digs, and 34 blocks. ... Girls Catholic Athletic Conference White Division Player of the Year, All-GCAC, IVCA Class 3A First Team All-State. ... Signed with Wright State University.

Lincoln-Way East's Kolby Ross (Courtesy of Lincoln-Way East High School)

Had 316 kills, 153 digs, 34 aces, and 20 blocks. Also recorded her 500th career kill as a sophomore. ... Named IVCA Class 4A Second Team All-State, SouthWest Suburban Conference Player of the Year, All-SWSC, Wheaton Classic All-Tournament.

Lockport's Hutsyn Timosciek (Courtesy of Lockport High School)

Hutsyn Timosciek, jr., OH, Lockport

Her 360 kills and .317 hitting percentage led the team, and she added 16 blocks, 15 aces and 16 digs. ... Voted co-MVP of team with Bridget Ferriter. ... All-Tournament at Plainfield North Invitational and Lincoln-Way Central Invitational, All-SouthWest Suburban Conference.

SECOND TEAM

Natalie Bochantin, jr., S, Lockport

Demi Carbone, sr., S/OH, Providence

Eden Eyassu, sr., L, Joliet West

Lily Goyer, sr., MH, Lincoln-Way West

Kendall Kozak, sr., S/OH, Minooka

Olivia Sarno, sr., S, Lemont

Maggie Simon, sr., S, Lincoln-Way East

HONORABLE MENTION

Julia Adams, jr., S, Joliet West; Lindey Balsano, so., OH, Plainfield North; Catherine Daniels, jr., S, Bolingbrook; Maddie Dostal, sr., L, Minooka; Ella Godeaux, jr., L, Joliet Catholic; Hope Hartmann, sr., S, Plainfield North; Kaitlyn Hedrich, sr., S, Lincoln-Way Central; Alyssa Jepson, sr., L, Morris; Sydney Larson, sr., S, Coal City; Hannah Linn, sr., OH, Morris; Grace Malek, sr., S/OH, Plainfield South; Delaney Moran, sr., OH, Joliet Central; Klarke Mosby, jr., RS, Lincoln-Way East; Nora Miller, sr., L, Lemont; Kayla Overbeek, sr., OH, Plainfield North; Brooklyn Ritter, sr., S, Lincoln-Way East; Brooklyn Sheedy, so., OH, Seneca; Rachel Smith, sr., OH, Wilmington; Maggie Tibbott, jr., OH/S, Joliet Catholic; Caitlyn Tierney, sr., OH, Providence; Kennedy Walker, sr., S, Minooka; Riley Walker, sr., RS, Coal City; Alexis Williams, sr., S, Morris.