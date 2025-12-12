Joliet gives Santa his send-off to the North Pole this weekend

Santa waves to the people as the Joliet police, fire and public works vehicles escort him through Joliet before he heads off to the North Pole for the annual Santa Send-Off on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

The city of Joliet is kicking off its holiday season with two community traditions: the annual Santa Send-Off and the 49th Festival of the Gnomes. Residents of all ages are invited to join the celebration Dec. 13 and 14.

Santa Send-Off – 10 a.m. Saturday. Gather along the parade route as Santa travels through Joliet before heading back to the North Pole to prepare for his Christmas Eve journey.

He will be escorted by members of the police, fire and public works departments in a motorcade that begins at the intersection of Woodruff and Draper avenues and concludes at Ridge and Caton Farm.

The full parade route is available at joliet.gov/santa. The procession is expected to last about one hour and 20 minutes.

The 2024 Festival of the Gnomes was held at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre in Joliet. (Denise Unland)

Festival of the Gnomes – 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St. Lobby doors open at 1 p.m. for pre-show activities such as the Gnome Gift Shop, Cookie Factory and more. A 90-minute live theatrical show will begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for all ages and available in advance at bicentennialpark.org. Tickets also will be available at the door, but only cashless payments will be accepted. Free parking is available in and around the park, with additional lots located south of Jefferson Street.