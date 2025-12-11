Troy Township places waste collection referendum on March ballot for unincorporated residents

Troy Township will be hosting two open house sessions in January about a referendum on the March ballot about a proposed waste collection program for unincorporated areas.

The initiative, known as “One Troy, One Hauler,” would authorize the township to contract with a single waste-hauling company for garbage, recycling and yard waste.

The township said in the announcement that the goal of the initiative, if passed, would be to “improve service consistency, reduce costs through volume pricing and limit heavy truck traffic on local roads.”

Currently, residents in unincorporated Troy Township, which includes portions of Joliet and Shorewood, are responsible for finding and paying for their own refuse collection, which results in multiple haulers operating in the area on multiple days of the week.

The open house events will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24, and from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 28, at the Troy Township Community Center, 25448 W. Seil Road in Shorewood. Residents are encouraged to attend the events to get their questions and concerns about the referendum addressed.

The referendum will appear on the Tuesday, March 17, general primary election ballot with the wording: “Shall Troy Township, Will County, Illinois, be authorized to exercise the powers of the ‘Township Refuse Collection and Disposal Act’ (60 ILCS 1/210-5, et seq.) to enter into a contract for the collection, disposal, composting, and recycling of garbage and refuse for residents of the unincorporated areas of Troy Township?”

A vote in favor of the referendum would result in a bid process taking place and the township awarding one contract to serve all residents. If more voters choose to reject the proposal, the current system will remain in place without changes.

The township has touted the benefits of the proposed program, including eligibility for all residents, weekly refuse and recycling pickup, 95-gallon wheeled garbage cans for refuse and recycling, weekly pickups of one bulky item and one appliance per household, and optional yard waste collection from April through November.

An opt-out option would be available for residents who can “provide proof of an alternative acceptable refuse service,” including through a business that the resident owns or through an existing subdivision or homeowners association contract.

The township highway department also noted that its leaf-vacuuming program for unincorporated areas will continue regardless of the referendum result.

Residents with questions are welcome at the open house but also can call the township office or contact the office online for more information.