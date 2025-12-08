Joliet Noon Lions collecting items for Cornerstone, Daybreak Center

Members of the Joliet Noon Lions Club stand for the Pledge of Allegiance before the start ofits meeting on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the Silver Spoon restaurant in Joliet. The Joliet Noon Lions Club, a community outreach organization, celebrated its 101st anniversary this year. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The Joliet Noon Lions Club is seeking the community’s help for its collection projects.

The community is asked to donate toilet-cleaning items, disinfectant wipes, cleaning pads (such as Mr. Clean Magic Erasers), multipurpose cleaners, liquid hand soaps (and any other items that can be used for cleaning), along with new socks and winter coats.

The club also is collecting winter hats and gloves, scarves, socks, T-shirts, and underwear for both men and women at Daybreak Center in Joliet.

Collection bins are located at Silver Spoon Restaurant, 1701 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, and Busey Bank, 2801 Black Road, Joliet.

Monetary donations also can be left at both locations, or use Venmo at the Joliet Noon Lions Club.

For more information, visit e-clubhouse.org/sites/jolietnoon.