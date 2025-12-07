Lockport Chamber honors members, first responders

The Lockport Chamber of Commerce honored the following members and first responders at its annual awards dinner, held at DiNolfo’s Banquet Hall in Homer Glen on Nov. 14.
Adelmann Improvement Award: Lupine Montessori School
Emerging Business of the Year: Villa Nova Pizza
Volunteer of the Year: Darren Deskin
Community Service Award: Citgo
Lockport’s Best Non-Profit: Give Something Back (voted on by the community)
Lockport’s Favorite Business: Jackie’s Pub (voted on by the community)
Chamber Member of the Year: Dairy Queen
Lockport Police Department Officer of the Year: Detective Dan Brice
Lockport Township Fire District Firefighter of the Year: Lt. Nick Felber
Will County Sheriff Department Deputy of the Year: Deputy Kyle Schreiner
Illinois State Police Trooper of the Year: Trooper Anthony Baker
For more information, visit lockportchamber.com.
