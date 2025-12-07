Lockport Chamber honors members, first responders

The City of Lockport Central Square as seen in November 2024. (Laurie Fanelli)

The Lockport Chamber of Commerce honored the following members and first responders at its annual awards dinner, held at DiNolfo’s Banquet Hall in Homer Glen on Nov. 14.

Adelmann Improvement Award: Lupine Montessori School

Emerging Business of the Year: Villa Nova Pizza

Volunteer of the Year: Darren Deskin

Community Service Award: Citgo

Lockport’s Best Non-Profit: Give Something Back (voted on by the community)

Lockport’s Favorite Business: Jackie’s Pub (voted on by the community)

Chamber Member of the Year: Dairy Queen

Lockport Police Department Officer of the Year: Detective Dan Brice

Lockport Township Fire District Firefighter of the Year: Lt. Nick Felber

Will County Sheriff Department Deputy of the Year: Deputy Kyle Schreiner

Illinois State Police Trooper of the Year: Trooper Anthony Baker

For more information, visit lockportchamber.com.