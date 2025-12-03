Bolingbrook cruises past Romeoville as every Raider records a basket

Bolingbrook's Brady Pettigrew drives to the basket against Romeoville on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025 in Romeoville. (Gary Middendorf)

It’s usually a good sign for a team when it can get every one of its players in the game. The Bolingbrook boys basketball team had a great sign Tuesday night as the Raiders did even more than that.

Playing in a packed gym at Romeoville, the Raiders managed to get everyone on the roster in with the main contributors resting the entire fourth quarter. More over, though, every play on Bolingbrook’s team scored at least two points as the Raiders easily handled the Spartans, 96-33.

Bolingbrook (3-0) had its time at the Decatur Tournament cut short when the weekend blizzard forced the cancelation of the tourney.

Prior to Tuesday, the Raiders had an easy 88-54 win over Sacred-Heart Griffin and a close 58-54 victory over Peoria in which they let a big lead slip away.

There was never any danger of that happening Tuesday as the entire team was locked in from the opening whistle.

“When you sit in my seat it’s always good to see everyone score,” coach Rob Brost said. “I thought we executed the game plan almost to a T. Obviously, we didn’t play perfect but I thought we played very well.”

Very well indeed. The Raiders jumped out to a 10-2 lead with a pair of 3-pointers by Trey Brost and dunks by TJ Williams and Elijah Anderson. In a testament to the Raiders’ depth, superstar sophomore Brady Pettigrew didn’t score his first points until midway through the first on a couple free throws.

Of course, he finished with a game-high 17, but that’s to be expected. Pettigrew is unanimously considered a top-20 player in the country for 2028 with ESPN giving him a five-star rating. He currently holds 15 Division I offers, including eight from the Power Four with defending National Champion Florida chief among them.

Even Pettigrew had to admit, though, Tuesday was all about the team.

“One of the best feelings is seeing my teammates succeed,” he said. “Especially when it’s the guys who maybe don’t play as much. It really puts a smile on my face because they work just as hard as us if not harder. It’s great to see them get on the court and just have fun together.”

Fun indeed. The Raiders finished with six dunks as a team, including two each by Williams and Anderson. Pettigrew and Jeremy McCullum had the other dunks.

After leading 24-10 at the end of the first, the Raiders were in complete control in the second. They led 33-13 midway through the period and 48-19 at the half.

It wasn’t just the offensive explosion, though. The Raiders’ defense was stupendous as well. Romeoville didn’t score a single point the first four minutes of the second half while the Raiders put up 12 up to that point. While the defense was impressive, the offense didn’t let up either as Bolingbrook scored 30 points in the period.

The Raiders led 78-27 entering the fourth with the clock running.

Williams was second on the Raiders with 16 points while Brost added 10. Anderson (six points), McCullum (seven points) and Mason Williams (eight points) all had big nights as well.

“Our coaches prepared us well,” Williams said. “They told us this would be a hostile environment so we needed to just keep the lead after Peoria cut it a little shorter. We just maintained momentum throughout.”

Jamarri Fears, the younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans rookie Jeremiah Fears and Michigan State star Jeremy Fears, led the Spartans with 10 points.

The Raiders’ path only gets tougher from here as they play Oswego on Friday and Homewood-Flossmoor on Saturday morning. Romeoville, meanwhile, will play Oswego East next Tuesday.