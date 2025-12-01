Plainfield high schools announce their holiday concert schedule

Bands and choir at all four Plainfield high schools will present their performances in a collage style show, with participating groups performing uninterrupted. (Photo Provided by )

Plainfield School District 202 has announced its schedule of student holiday concerts and invites the community to attend the festive events at all four high schools throughout the coming weeks.

All four schools will present their performances in a collage-style show, with participating groups performing uninterrupted.

Plainfield North

Plainfield North High School band and choir students will host their Holiday Collage Concert on Saturday, Dec. 6 in the school auditorium, 12005 S. 248th Ave.

Performances will be at 3 and 5 p.m.

Admission is free, but donations to support the Plainfield North music programs are appreciated. For more information, contact band director Tim Hatcher or choir director Christian Larios.

Plainfield East

Plainfield East High School band and choir members also will present their holiday concert Dec. 6 in their school auditorium, 12001 S. Naperville Road.

The Plainfield East Holiday Collage Concert performances will be at 3 and 6:30 p.m., featuring all student curricular bands and choirs as well as the school’s chamber ensembles.

Admission is free.

For more information, contact band director David Lesniak or choir director Ali Kordelewski.

Plainfield South

The Plainfield South High School music department will host its annual Holiday Collage Concert on Friday, Dec. 12, in the school auditorium, 7800 W. Caton Farm Road.

Plainfield South’s performances will take place at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. All of the school curricular bands and choirs will perform, along with several extracurricular ensembles.

Admission is $5 a person. Tickets are general admission and will be available at the door.

For more information, contact band director Jerrod Cook or choir director Jessica Carey.

Plainfield Central

The Plainfield High School Central Campus bands and choirs will hold their Holiday Collage Concert at 3 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, in the school auditorium, 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive.

Admission is free, and attendees are asked to park near the school stadium and enter through Door G for the show.

For more information, contact band director Christopher Vanderwall or choir director Nathan Rancatore.