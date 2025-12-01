Illinois State Police seek help to investigate fatal Elwood crash of bicyclist

Capitol News Illinois file photo of an Illinois State Police car outside of the Illinois State Capitol. (Capitol News Illinois)

The Illinois State Police is seeking assistance from the public with the investigation of a fatal crash of a bicyclist in Elwood.

About 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 25, Illinois State Police responded to a report of a “person on the ground” in the the southbound lane of Illinois Route 53, at Thele Road in Elwood.

Troopers found a male bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle, state police said.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, state police said.

Illinois State Police officials believe the crash occurred some time between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 24.

The suspect vehicle is possibly a black 2007-2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, police said.

The vehicle’s front headlight and part of the bumper were found at the scene, police said.

The vehicle was traveling south on Illinois Route 53.

Anyone driving in the area at the time of the crash, anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone who may have dash camera video of the incident or video of the location near the time of the crash, should contact Illinois State Police at 815-221-2709 or submit a tip on their crime tip website.