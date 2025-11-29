New Joliet City Square gets glowing reviews as it helps light up the holidays

Joliet Mayor Terry D'Arcy shares remarks during the Light Up the Holidays Tree Lighting Ceremony at Joliet’s City Square on Nov. 28, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

It was already a festive crowd, but people seemed impressed with the yet to be completed Joliet City Square.

“I think it’s awesome,” said Kookie Countryman of Joliet. “It’s about time to bring the downtown back.”

Countryman was among a group taking photos of family and friends in front of the city Christmas tree in the square on Friday.

They were among many people shooting photos ahead of the first Christmas tree lighting in the yet unfinished City Square. The lighting preceded the annual holiday parade downtown, the main event for the Light Up the Holidays Festival and Parade.

[ PHOT0S: Joliet's Light Up the Holidays Tree Lighting Ceremony and Parade ]

Joliet City Center Partnership Executive Director Emmanuel Lopez welcomes everyone to the Light Up the Holidays Tree Lighting Ceremony at Joliet’s City Square on Nov. 28, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Most of the square remains fenced off and under construction before it’s expected opening on April 1. Access was limited on Friday. But brick pavers, stone planters, green artificial turf and pergolas with steel benches are already making an impression.

“It’s really nice,” said Savador Perez of Joliet, adding that he looks forward to the completion of the square. “We can come downtown and enjoy something.”

Stephen Polcow of Channahon comes downtown for shows at the Rialto Square Theatre, located across Chicago Street from the square.

Members of Joliet Central’s choir and band perform during the Light Up the Holidays Tree Lighting Ceremony at Joliet’s City Square on Nov. 28, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

“It’s better than the parking lot that was here before,” Polcow said of the square. “I can’t wait until it’s finished. I’ll come here just to hang out.”

Among those seeing the square for the first time was Darra Glavan, a lifelong Joliet resident who donated the tree awaiting to be lit for the festivities.

“I think it’s beautiful,” Glavan said of the square. “I just can’t wait until it’s all done.”

Mayor Terry D’Arcy standing nearby had his own observation.

“It’s cool. Isn’t it?” D’Arcy said.