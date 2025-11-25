Joliet residence hit by multiple rounds of gunfire

A residence in Joliet was struck by gunfire but no one inside was injured.

About 9:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 300 block of Third Avenue for a shooting and discovered a residence had been struck by multiple rounds of gunfire, according to the Joliet Police Department.

The home was occupied at the time of the shooting and no injuries were reported, police said.

Officers searched the area and discovered multiple spent shell casings.

Joliet police officials are asking anyone with video or information on the shooting to contact them. They can call the investigation division at 815-724-3020.

If they wish to stay anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or visit their website at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.