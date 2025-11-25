Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
The Herald-News

Joliet residence hit by multiple rounds of gunfire

A Joliet police squad vehicle.

A Joliet police squad vehicle. (Felix Sarver)

By Felix Sarver

A residence in Joliet was struck by gunfire but no one inside was injured.

About 9:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 300 block of Third Avenue for a shooting and discovered a residence had been struck by multiple rounds of gunfire, according to the Joliet Police Department.

The home was occupied at the time of the shooting and no injuries were reported, police said.

Officers searched the area and discovered multiple spent shell casings.

Joliet police officials are asking anyone with video or information on the shooting to contact them. They can call the investigation division at 815-724-3020.

If they wish to stay anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or visit their website at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.

JolietWill CountyCrime and CourtsLocal NewsGunsJoliet PoliceJoliet Police DepartmentBreakingShaw Local Front Headlines
Felix Sarver

Felix Sarver

Felix Sarver covers crime and courts for The Herald-News