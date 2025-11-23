Joliet District 204 invites all to Pack the House for Special Olympics basketball game

The Pack the House event features the Special Olympics Basketball Game and includes raffles, musical entertainment and more. (Photo provided by Joliet Township High School District 204)

Joliet Township High School District 204’s Special Services invites the public to the Pack the House event at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10, at Joliet Central High School.

This districtwide event brings students, staff, parents and the community together to support District 204 schools by packing the Central gymnasium full of people in the stands.

The Pack the House event features a Special Olympics basketball game and includes raffles, musical entertainment, a special appearance from the Steelmen mascot and more, the district said.

There is no charge to attend the event, but donations are accepted at the door. All proceeds benefit Special Olympics, the district said.

District 204’s Special Services programs include special education, home/hospital instruction, homeless education and educational services at the River Valley Detention Center.