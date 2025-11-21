Underwood calls for Plainfield post office to be named after Sgt. Dueñez Jr.

Staff Sgt. Jose Dueñez Jr. of Joliet was killed during an Army training exercise in Lithuania on March 31, 2025. (Photo provided by office of Rep. Lauren Underwood)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood is leading an effort to officially designate the U.S. post office building at 14855 S. Van Dyke Road in Plainfield as the Staff Sgt. Jose Dueñez Jr. Post Office Building.

Dueñez, a Joliet native, and three other U.S. soldiers were killed during a U.S. Army training exercise in Lithuania on March 31. He was only 25 when he died.

He was born and raised in Joliet along with his five sisters.

Dueñez most recently lived in Georgia outside Fort Stewart with his wife, Karen Diaz Dueñez, and his 1-year-old son, Jose Duenez III.

Dueñez had earned eight medals during his seven years of service with the Army and was promoted five times over the course of his service, ultimately reaching the rank of staff sergeant in November 2020.

“Staff Sgt. Jose Dueñez Jr. represents the best of our community. He was an extraordinary hero who served his country with strength and resilience,” Underwood, D-Naperville, said in a news release from her office. “I’m honored to introduce this legislation to permanently commemorate his sacrifice and service. The Plainfield post office will bear his name as a reminder of his contributions not only to his country, but to his community and family as a father, husband, brother and son.”

Earlier this year, the city of Joliet honored Dueñez Jr. by renaming the street that he grew up on in his honor.

Joining Underwood in supporting the legislation are U.S. Reps. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson; Jesús “Chuy” García, D-Chicago; Danny K. Davis, D-Chicago; Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Schaumburg; Jan Schakowsky, D-Evanston; Brad Schneider, D-Highland Park; Bill Foster, D-Naperville; Darin LaHood, R-Peoria; and Eric Sorenson, D-Moline.