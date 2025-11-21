Joliet home struck by gunfire

A Joliet squad car sits on the street in downtown Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

A Joliet residence was hit by several rounds of gunfire on Thursday.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Waverly Place at 2:18 a.m for a report of shots fired, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

Officers discovered a residence that had been struck by multiple rounds of gunfire, the release said.

The home was occupied at the time of the shooting but no injuries were reported, the release said.

Officers recovered multiple spent shell casings in the street, the release said.

Anyone with video footage or information related to this shooting is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.

They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.