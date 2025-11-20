Plainfield special census is back on

Plainfield requested a special census due to the estimated 10% increase in its population since 2020, the year of the most recent U.S. census. (Provided by the village of Plainfield)

The U.S. Census Bureau will resume the special census in the village of Plainfield beginning Friday, the village said.

Census work was temporarily paused due to the Federal Government Shutdown that started on Oct.1.

Households that have not responded yet, either during the online portion or door-to-door operations, can still take part in the special census.

Census staff will be visiting homes to conduct a brief survey. Responses to the survey are only used to produce statistics and are protected by federal law.

Census surveyors will be out daily between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. If no one is home, the census representative will leave a notice of their visit with information about how to respond to the census by phone, the village said in a news release.

Households can respond now by calling the special census office at 815-439-7009. The survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete.

Census representatives can be easily identified by a valid government ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date on the badge, the village said.

To confirm a census representative’s identity, residents may also contact the Plainfield Special Census Office.

Plainfield requested a special census due to the estimated 10% increase in its population since 2020, the year of the most recent U.S. census.

“Everyone’s participation is important to ensure an accurate and complete count because census statistics are used to inform how billions of dollars in federal funds will be allocated by state, local, and federal lawmakers annually,” the village’s release stated.

For more information, visit https://www.plainfieldil.gov/community/special-census-2025.