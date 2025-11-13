Joliet Jewish Congregation searches for its next leader

Joliet Jewish Congregation is seen on Sunday, November 9, 2025, in Joliet. Joliet Jewish Congregation will soon begin the search for a new rabbi. Rabbi Jenny Steinberg-Martinez, who came to Joliet Jewish Congregation in September 2020 when Rabbi Charles Rubovits retired, became executive director of Stepping Stones Treatment Center in Joliet on Oct. 15. (Denise Unland)

Joliet Jewish Congregation will soon begin the search for a new rabbi.

Rabbi Jenny Steinberg-Martinez, who came to Joliet Jewish Congregation in September 2020 when Rabbi Charles Rubovits retired, became executive director of Stepping Stones Treatment Center in Joliet on Oct. 15.

In the past, Steinberg-Martinez served as executive director and program creator at Epiphany Resources Treatment Center for Substance Abuse.

“I certainly understand why she wanted to move to Stepping Stones,” said Joliet Jewish Congregation President Dianne Parker. “I think that was something deep in her heart. But unfortunately, we have to start looking for a rabbi again. It makes us sad, but we do have to move on.”

Parker said Joliet Jewish Congregation is “a wonderful congregation” and “many wonderful people have stepped up” in the meantime, from cantoring to reading the Torah.

“Rabbi Emeritus Rubovits, whom we dearly love and who lives on the north side of Chicago, has offered to come down and help us once in a while,” Parker said.

Everyone also pulled together to serve 700 people at Joliet Jewish Congregation’s annual spaghetti dinner on Nov. 2, Parker said.

“The camaraderie is wonderful,” Parker said. “Everyone works hard and no one complains. Everybody was just so happy and willing to come.”

Parker said Joliet Jewish Congregation is small – approximately 80 families – and members come from a wide area, including Plainfield, New Lenox, Frankfort, Orland Park and LaGrange.

Joliet Jewish Congregation is more than 100 years old, and its original building is now the building of the Boys & Girls Club of Joliet, Parker said.

As a reformed congregation, Joliet Jewish Congregation is very accepting of interfaith families and encourages the wider community to attend services.

“Because of what’s going on in the world, we do have security,” Parker said. “Everyone is welcome - but you do have to call ahead of time.”

At the same time, Joliet Jewish Congregation still follows traditional dietary laws and purchases meat for the spaghetti dinner from butchers that don’t mix the meat with milk, Parker said.

“We try to follow some of the traditions,” Parker said. “We do the best we can for a small community.”

Joliet Jewish Congregation has Friday night and Saturday morning services and occasionally hosts a family service, Parker said. The congregation offers Sunday School and other special events, she said.

“Our November calendar is very full,” Parker said.

For more information, call 815-741-4600 or visit jolietjewishcongregation.com.