I-80 lanes in New Lenox closed in response to report of hazardous materials spill

A sign for the eastbound direction of Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

All lanes of travel on Interstate 80 in New Lenox have been closed in response to a report of a commercial vehicle that caused hazardous materials to spill on the road, police said.

At close to 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to eastbound lanes of I-80, west of Gougar Road, for a a report of a commercial vehicle that “caused hazardous materials to spill onto the roadway,” according to Illinois State Police.

“Multiple resources are being utilized to mitigate the spillage and cleanup efforts are currently underway,” police said.

All lanes of vehicle travel have been shut down, police said.

No injuries have been reported.