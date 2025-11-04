Will County men charged with animal cruelty of emaciated horses

A Will County farm worker was briefly jailed last Friday on an animal cruelty charge that was filed after the investigation of two emaciated horses that were found with no shelter, food or water.

On Friday, Rafael Uriquizo, 48, of Peotone Township, was taken to the Will County jail on misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals and violation of animal owner’s duties.

The same charges were filed against Jose Gonzalez, 60, also of Peotone Township. The warrant for his arrest became inactive on Oct. 20, court records show.

The charges alleged Uriquizo starved a sorrel gelding and Gonzalez starved a brown mare.

The warrants for two men listed their occupation as farmhands.

The events leading to the charges began about 5:40 p.m. on March 23, according to Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Dan Jungles.

At that time, Will County sheriff’s deputies responded to a structure fire in the 9400 block of Wilmington-Peotone Road in Peotone Township, Jungles said.

“When deputies and fire officials arrived on scene, they tended to the fire and discovered two emaciated horses on the property that had no shelter, food or water. Animal control was contacted and the scene documented by crime scene investigators,” Jungles said.

Jungles said there were “numerous other animals on the property that were being cared for” but the horses were neglected.

“Deputies were able to determine the owners of the horses by conducting interviews. The horses were later relocated to an animal care giver that was able to provide shelter and nourishment for the horses,” Jungles said.