Joliet Township partners with Kankakee agency to help families affected by gun violence

Pictured from left are TJ Phillips, outreach worker; Kashawna Roberts, outreach worker; Kimberely Cunningham, administrative assistant; Portia Cephus, interim executive director; Kephren Lee, victim services supervisor, all with Kankakee Forgives and Gabriel Garcia, violence prevention community convener with Joliet Township. (Photo provided by Joliet Township)

Joliet Township, through its violence prevention community convener program, has partnered with Inner City Empowerment Community Development Corp. and Kankakee Forgives to provide $15,000 in flex payment assistance to families affected by firearm violence.

The funding, supported by the Illinois Department of Human Services, is part of the township’s community violence intervention efforts under the Reimagine Public Safety Act, according to a news release from Joliet Township.

The community convener oversees the Emergency Victim Flex Fund, which offers short-term financial help and support services to victims of gun violence and their immediate family members, according to the release.

The assistance to Inner City Empowerment followed a recent incident in Matteson, where a 13-year-old was injured in a shooting involving another minor at a recreation center. The organization provided immediate support to the family, according to the release.

“This partnership ensures individuals and families have access to the resources they need during difficult times,” Pastor Kisia L. Coleman, executive director of Inner City Empowerment, said in the release.

Pastor Kisia L. Coleman (from left), executive director of Inner City Empowerment CDC and violence prevention community convener of Chicago Heights Cluster; Gabriel Garcia, violence prevention community convener for Joliet Township; and Donna Jean Rice, office manager and victim advocate for Inner City Empowerment CDC, pose for a photo. (Photo provided by Joliet Township)

“Thanks to our Flex Fund manager, Gabriel Garcia, and the Joliet Township government staff for helping the family through this challenging period,” Coleman said.

Kankakee Forgives also used Flex Fund support to aid two families affected by separate gun-related incidents – one involving a 13-year-old boy injured during an altercation at an apartment complex, and another in which a mother and her children were displaced after their home was struck by gunfire, according to the release.

“Joliet Township’s commitment to supporting victims of violence has been a lifeline for families in crisis,” Portia Cephus, interim executive director of Kankakee Forgives, said in the release. “Working together allows us to bring healing, compassion and real solutions when people need them most.”

Gabriel Garcia, Joliet Township’s community convener, said the partnerships extend the township’s reach and influence.

“The fact that our partnership and coordination serves communities across a wide region, from the Illinois-Indiana state line to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line, is an honor and a blessing,” Garcia said.

Locally, Joliet Township has approved three applications for residents affected by a recent shooting in partnership with Illinois Youth & Family Services, according to the township. The township said it is distributing up to $15,000 in assistance to help those families recover.

For information, contact Garcia at ggarcia@joliettownship.net or 815-593-3363.